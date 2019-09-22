Edward Mathew “Buddy” Crowel, 91, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019, at his Denver home. He was born on August 15, 1928 in Rocky Ford, Colo., to Mathew & Geraldine (Williams) Crowel.



He graduated from La Junta High School in 1948. In 1949 he went into the U.S. Army until 1953. He worked as a Deputy Sheriff with Denver County for 32 years. Edward was a Deacon and a devoted longtime member of the Friendship Baptist Church.



He is survived by his sisters, Alice M. Estelle and Mary Jackson; Edward’s caregiver Alex Geller, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Peacock Memorial Chapel with Reverend Paul Burleson of the Friendship Baptist Church in Denver officiating.



Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.