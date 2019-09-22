Gloria Jean Madrid (Lopez) passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, after a 5 month battle with cancer. She was born on Feb. 5, 1945,

in La Junta, Colo., to Rafael and Abbie Lopez (Guill).

Gloria married George Madrid on May 29, 1965, at St. Patrick’s Church in La Junta. They moved to Denver in 1966. In 1974 she became employed at Gates Rubber Company. In 2006 she retired as the Executive Assistant to the Vice President.

After her retirement she volunteered at St Rose of Lima where she typed the weekly bulletins and helped in the office. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, which she enjoyed immensely.

Gloria enjoyed gambling at Black Hawk and watching her grandchildren play sports. She coached a girls’ little league softball

team where her team was champions 2 years in a row. During the cold months of winter, she enjoyed traveling to Florida to visit with family. She also looked forward to her visits to Washington DC.

Gloria is survived by her husband George, daughters Michelle (David) Kneebone of Lakewood, Colorado, Rochelle (Daniel) Shane of Aurora, Colo, Georgette (Kevin) Cumley of Elizabeth, Colorado, and Sherri (David) Anderson stationed in Osan Air Base, South Korea.

Seven grandchildren, Jasz Tucker of Parker, Colo., Jacob (Sierra) Shane of Quincy, IL, Jenna Shane of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Erik

Cumley of Elizabeth, Colo, Mikayla Kneebone of Lakewood, Abbie Anderson (named after her great- grandmother) and Grace Anderson of South Korea. One great grand-child Jacob Jeffery Shane. Special God Son Michael (Carolyn) Madrid and children Mia and Michael Jr of Fountain, Colo.

One sister Rita Pantoya of Raymore MO, two brothers Robert (Gerri) Lopez of Raymore MO and Dan Lopez of Denver. Several other

special nieces and nephews and cousins.

She loved her family The Madrid Family, The Lopez Family, the Pantoya Family, The Vigil Family, The Martinez Family and very special friends that she knew throughout the years including her St. Rose of Lima family.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents Rafael and Abbie Lopez, in-laws Fidel and Eustacia Madrid, Brother Manuel (Killed in action during the Korea War) and sisters Cecilia Lopez and Jovetta Lopez, and special nephew Larry Madrid.

Services will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with a rosary at 9:00 am and funeral mass at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Mt. Olivet. Luncheon immediately following burial at St. Rose of Lima.