JoLynn Allen has opened a branch of her Medicare and Life Insurance business in La Junta.

The local office is managed by Monica Armendariz, with whom Allen has worked for many years. The new office is called La Junta Medicare and More, and it is at 117 West Third St. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment.



Allen has offices in Aurora, Springfield, Woodland Park, Colorado Springs, Canyon City, Trinidad and Pueblo. The offices specialize in insurance related to Medicare and Medicaid. Fields covered include Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplement, prescription drug plans, dental-vision-hearing, final expense plans, hospital indemnity, life insurance and annuities.



Allen started out with a degree in computer engineering, and worked for awhile at Hewlett Packard. She left HP at 22 to work in claims for four years, then in auditing for five years, and finally as an agent for the past 12 years. In the meantime, she has chalked up three bachelor’s degrees, the other two being in economics and business management.



Her son Jonathan was home-schooled in his mother’s insurance office and so has learned the business from the ground up. Today, he is certified in three fields of insurance and is only 20. He must wait until he is 21 to be certified in insurance management. His bachelor of science degree is from The University of Colorado-Denver in insurance and risk management.



“I travel all over to help out when I am needed,” said Allen. “I can handle the toughest and most complicated Medicare and Medicaid problems. Many people do not apply at the right time and receive penalties. I work out the problems.”



Tuesday, Medicare and More had a grand opening party.