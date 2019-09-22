The La Junta High School volleyball team is back to its winning ways.

After winning a pair of games at the Pueblo County Invitational last weekend, the Lady Tigers defeated St. Mary's 13-3 in a non-league game Tuesday at Tippy Martinez Park.

"The girls stayed after it and hit the ball pretty well," said LJ coach Roger Davis.

The Lady Tigers started early by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Alizeh Frazier led off with a single, then stole second. Frazier went to third on a wild pitch and she scored as Lexi Nunez-Rebel was safe on an error.

Nunez-Rebel also stole second and she went to third on Jade Smith's ground-out. A wild pitch brought Nunez-Rebel home to increase the La Junta lead to 2-0.

Madison Gonzales also reached on an error and she took second on the play. Jesvi Ramirez singled home Emily Noll, who was courtesy-running for Gonzales, and after an Azalea Gamez single, Hailey Bender singled to plate Ramirez for a 4-0 lead.

St. Mary's scored its first run in the top of the second. Katherine Bishop got on base via an error and went to second on the play. Evelyne Czelatdko singled home Katherine Bishop to reduce the Lady Pirates' deficit to 4-1.

The Lady Tigers put three more runs on the board in the bottom of the second. Alexis Triana started the inning with a single and then stole second. She came home as Nunez-Rebel again reached on an error. Nunez-Rebel took second on the play and then stole third. Nunez-Rebel scored on another Smith ground-out.

Gonzales continued the inning by drawing a walk. Emily Noll also stole second and went to third on Ramirez's ground-out. Gamez doubled home Emily Noll, and the lead grew to 7-1.

La Junta scored three more runs in the third. Sara Noll was safe on an error and she also stole second. She went to third on Frazier's ground-out and after Triana was hit by a pitch, Nunez-Rebel singled home Sara Noll.

Nunez-Rebel got her third stolen base and Smith singled to bring home Triana. Nunez-Rebel came home on an error to increase the advantage to 10-1.

The Lady Tigers scored twice in the fourth. Gamez ad Bender both received walks and Frazier singled to plate Gamez. Triana also walked and Nunez-Rebel drove home Bender for a 12-1 lead.

The Lady Pirates attempted a rally in the top of the fifth. Evelyn Bishop singled and Liz Vall was hit by a pitch. Kalandrah Chairez singled to score Evelyn Bishop, and Vall scored on Katherine Chartier's ground-out.

The Lady Tigers scored once in the bottom of the fifth. Shaelie Schmidt walked and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches. Hailee Ham's pop-up fell behind Chartier, and Schmidt scored to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Gonzales was La Junta's starting pitcher and she took the win. She allowed one run and one hit and she had three strikeouts and three walks.

Alianna Salazar relived Gonzales in the fifth and she gave up two runs and two hits and she struck out two, walked none and hit one batter.

The Lady Tigers collected 11 hits and they were led by Frazier, who went 2-4 with one RBI and Nunez-Rebel, who was 2-4 with four RBIs.

La Junta (6-8) will open league play today as it will travel to Rocky Ford (5-7).

"This is the time of year where league is what counts," Davis said. "RPI does too obvisouly, but this week is big for us, as it is for them."

First pitch is at 4 p.m. at Babcock Park.

La Junta 13, St. Mary's 3

St. Mary's 010 02 — 3 3 3

La Junta 433 21 — 13 11 1

Valentine (L) and Long. Gonzales (W), Salazar (5) and Gamez.

