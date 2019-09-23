As part of the exhibit entitled El Movimiento: The Chicano Movement in Colorado and Pueblo, Pedro Romero's "Los Seis de Boulder" is now on display on the second floor of the Pueblo Community College library.

The mural, formerly part of the University of Colorado collection, is a tribute to fallen Chicano activists Franciso Dougherty, Florencio Granado, Una Jaakola, Reyes Martinez, Neva Romero and Heriberto Teran: all killed in two mysterious 1974 car bombings in Boulder.

Commonly known as "Tribute to Los Seis de Boulder," the piece represents a collaboration between the artist and the Chicano community in Colorado.

"I painted this work in 1987 when I was a graduate student pursuing my master of fine arts degree at the University of Colorado," said Romero. "The site where I painted this mural was directly onto a wall of the student office of the United Mexican American Students in the University Memorial Center.



"As the theme for this mural, I chose the memory of 'Los Seis de Boulder' as the most significant event in the history of the Chicano student movement at the University of Colorado. Although I was not a student there at that time, through relatives and friends who were enrolled as students, I learned of the significance of the deaths and lifework of the young individuals now known as 'Los Seis.'"





