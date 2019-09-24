In a world where college costs rise more and more every year, students who were awarded scholarships derived from Pueblo County’s marijuana excise tax said Tuesday that every little bit of extra cash counts.

The Pueblo County commissioners and the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation awarded Tuesday 350 students with $700,000 in scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year from the county’s cannabis-tax funded Pueblo County Scholarship Fund and the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative.

“Trying to pay for college by yourself or putting that financial burden on your parents is very hard to do. Looking at tuition costs for new college students is scary,” said Tristyn Hauck, a student at Pueblo Community College.

Hauk, 2019 graduate of Pueblo West High School, said she was elated when she received an email saying that she would be receiving a $2,100 scholarship.

“I was worried about paying for college until I got the email. I jumped around my house for two hours. This scholarship pays for almost half of my PCC tuition,” Hauck said. “I ran upstairs and was screaming to my parents that I had received a scholarship. We were all quite happy about it.”

Hauck, who is majoring in criminal justice at PCC, will graduate with an associate’s degree. She said she wants to be a police officer and later an investigator.

Alicia Trejo, who works with the foundation, received her third scholarship in the program Tuesday.

She is a junior at Colorado State University-Pueblo majoring in art with a minor in creative writing.

“It’s a tremendous help in paying for my tuition,” Trejo said.

Trejo said like other students, she realizes that education is expensive.

“Unfortunately most of us — including myself — are completely and totally on our own to pay for it,” Trejo said.

More than 1,200 students applied for the scholarships. The Pueblo Hispanic Education has been giving out scholarships for 30 years.

“Receiving one has become a little bit more of a competitive process over the years,” Trejo said. “We’ve counted on PHEF to give us that last little push.”

Altogether with private and other scholarships the foundation gave out more than $900,000 to local students.

The commissioners in 2016 approved a partnership with the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation to administer the Pueblo County Scholarship Fund using pot excise tax dollars to match state funding from the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative.

The county collects a retail sales tax and an excise tax on marijuana.

A ballot issue that passed in 2014 stipulates that the first 50% of marijuana excise tax dollars are required to go toward scholarships. The second 50% could go to capital infrastructure projects.

A new measure — tentatively being called measure 1B — is a restructuring of marijuana taxes that would provide about $3.5 million annually. The measure would raise marijuana sales tax from 3.5% to 6%, which would align Pueblo County with other rates in the state. It would also keep the existing allocations to the scholarship program.

“This leaves everything else in existing allocations towards scholarships unchanged,” Commissioner Garrison Ortiz said.

“There are no underlying structural changes to that.”

Students who applied and met the qualifications of graduating from a high school in Pueblo County and planning on attending either CSU-Pueblo or Pueblo Community College received a scholarship.

Ortiz thanked the foundation board members in attendance for all their hard work.

“It takes a lot of work toward this many students in a very thoughtful and meaningful way. I know that you had to pour over a lot of applications. It took a lot of time and I appreciate your thoughtfulness in the whole process,” Ortiz said.

“Here at the county, it really has been a privilege for us to give back in this way… When it comes to the best return on our investment and our tax dollars, there’s no better investment than in our youth and in education — and this hits on both of those areas.”

