CDOT continues work

On I-25 Ilex bridge project

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Interstate-25 Ilex bridge project will require temporary lane reconfigurations and lane and ramp closures today and Monday.

Motorists traveling on I-25 near D Street and City Center Drive will encounter alternating lane closures, as a traffic shift is put in place. The traffic shift is required as crews prepare for replacement of the bridge’s expansion joint.

The northbound closure is scheduled from 7 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Monday. The northbound D Street off-ramp and the northbound City Center Drive on-ramp will be closed, with signage to direct travelers to open on- and off-ramps.

Once the northbound traffic shift is in place, daytime operations will begin on the bridge from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Maintenance on the bridge is expected to be complete in early October. Speeds are reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone, and motorists can expect minimal delays on I-25. Southbound I-25 traffic will not be impacted.

Margaret Wright

fundraiser set Monday

A meet-and-greet fundraiser for Margaret Wright, who is seeking a seat on the Pueblo City Schools Board of Education, is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Willie's Barbecue Restaurant, 1123 W. 13th St.

The public is invited to join Wright for conversation and complimentary refreshments.

Basic life support class

The Pueblo Community College EMS Department will lead an American Heart Association class in basic life support for health care providers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 in Room 109 of PCC’s Medical Arts and Technology building, 900 W. Orman Ave.

The cost is $45 and the class is open to all community members.

For information and to register, call Ann Flores at 549-3477.

American Legion to host

craft/vendor sale Oct. 5

The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 2 will host a craft/vendor sale scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at 701 W. Ninth St.

To reserve a table, call 252-4233.

Native plant garden

opening Oct. 7

The Arkansas Valley Audubon Society will hold a Native Plant Pollinator Garden Opening ceremony at noon Oct. 7 at the Lake Pueblo State Park Visitor Center (South Entrance), 601-633 Pueblo Reservoir Road.

Rep. Bri Buentello will make a few remarks during the event.

The AVAS received a grant to plant a native plant garden for pollinators (birds, bats, bees, butterflies, moths, etc.) at the Visitor Center.

The AVAS, in partnership with Lake Pueblo staff and members of the Colorado Native Plant Society, planted the garden in the spring, and will add plants to it this fall. The garden will provide habitat for pollinators who are threatened by pesticides, habitat loss and climate change.

Mobile Nurses to hold

Flu shot clinics

The Parkview Medical Center Mobile Nurses will hold flu shot clinics Oct. 8 at the Pueblo West Emergency Room, 899 E. Industrial Blvd.

The morning clinic, scheduled from 6 to 9 a.m., is a drive-thru, where people can drive up to the ER for the flu shot.

The afternoon walk-in clinic will run from 4 to 6 p.m. inside the ER.

Shots are available to anyone age 3 and older.

Cost is $30. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Participants on Medicare Part B will not be charged for the shot.

For more information, call 584-7319.

Press Club to meet Oct. 8

The Southern Colorado Press Club will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Brues Alehouse, 120 Riverwalk Place.

Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to noon with the presentation following.

Participants will learn about the Southeast Express Newspaper with Regan Foster, editor and general manager; Faith Miller, reporter (Colorado Springs Independent/Express); and account executives Jamie Romero-Agruso, Nohea March and Brandon Harn.

Participants should RSVP by noon, Oct. 4 to socopressclub@gmail.com.

Cost for lunch is: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; $10, without the meal ; and $10, students.

Cash is accepted. Checks should be made payable to the Southern Colorado Press Club. If paying by credit card, provide an email address for PayPal.

PCC first aid/CPR classes

The Pueblo Community College EMS department will offer American Heart Association first aid and CPR classes on Oct. 12 in Room 109 of the Medical Arts and Technology Building, 900 W. Orman Ave.

The CPR/automated external defibrillator class will take place from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. The first aid class will run from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Cost is $40 per class or $65 for both.

The training is open to the public.

Separate group classes also are available for organizations such as businesses or churches.

For information and to register, call Ann Flores at 719-549-3477.

Minnequa Elementary

to showcase alumni

Minnequa Elementary School is looking for Minnequa alumni to showcase at the school.

Those being showcased would serve as an inspiration for the current students’ futures.

Interested persons may contact Katie Harshman at 549-7581 or katherine.harshman@pueblocityschools.us.

East High Alumni Foundation

Accepting nominations

The East High Alumni Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2020 East High Alumni Foundation Hall of Fame to be held in April, 2020.

Nomination forms are available on the Foundation website at puebloeastfoundation.org or from Yolanda Gallo at East High.

Nomination forms are due by Dec. 12.

For more information, call East High at 549-7224.