CANON CITY — The U.S. Air Force Academy Winds group is set to perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Canon City High School auditorium, 1313 College Ave.

The recital series concert theme is “Musical Celebrations!” and features a world premier composition by Vincent Oppido, instrumental solos and a trio for bassoon, flute and marimba. Academy Winds will round out the performance with an upbeat, jazzy woodwind and percussion feature.

For more than 60 years, the academy band has used music to honor the nation’s heroes and inspire Air Force personnel and the nation they serve, as well as produce innovative musical programs. The event is sponsored by the Fremont County Community Concert Association.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps