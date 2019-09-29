Tony Scanlon will tell you right up front that Rotary is not about an individual; it’s an entire organization that makes things happen.

But Scanlon is a charter member of the club and the only charter member still active since Rotary was born in Pueblo West in April 1989.

“It’s a great cause,” he said. “I had an aunt who had polio and was still active at the time, so I wanted to do something to help others like her.”

Scanlon recalls Rotary’s very first fundraiser, led by the late Bob Adams, who worked as a painting contractor.

“He had a contract to paint a house and got all of us to help him then shared the profit with the club,” he recalled.

Scanlon also helped past president Ray Stogdell build the covered pavilion at Lovell Park, past-president Rich Selle to build the pond at Cattail Crossing and John Van Auken to erect a statute there. Scanlon also cover the hills around the statue with landscaping — a perfect way for a landscape contractor with 47 years of experience to give back.

But perhaps his most favorite Rotary project is the memorial tree garden that surrounds the outdoor exercise stations at Lovell Park. Each tree is named in honor of a former Rotarian.

“That is near and dear to me. I’ve personally planted trees for each of our deceased members,” he explained.

For Scanlon, Rotary also is important to his wife, Darcy, who has been a past president for the service club. Together they have helped hand out dictionaries to third-graders, read books to young school children and helped bring school buses and dental hygiene vans to Mexico.

He is especially proud that the Rotary has raised more than $150,000 in scholarship funds for Pueblo West students through activities such as October Fest. And through Rotary International the club is always chipping in to help with things like a water project in India.

“Right now we are looking for disabled vets to do something for them, whether it is to make a house more accessible or paint or whatever they need. We are a hands-on club,” Scanlon said.

Now a days as he is approaching his 75th birthday, “I am sort of behind the scenes. If I found myself in charge of a project as a young man I didn’t mind doing it but it’s not so easy now,” he said.

“We have 25 members and we really want to grow the membership. We need younger members to bring the enthusiasm back,” he said.

As he looks back and realizes he is the only charter member left with Rotary, “it’s like it really makes you look at life and appreciate what it is all about.”

