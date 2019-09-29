To improve infrastructure and life safety within its district, Pueblo County School District 70 is asking voters to approve ballot measure 4B — a $60 million bond.

If approved, the bond would allow needed upgrades and repairs to be made at 18 elementary, middle and high schools. With $40 million put into new projects, the remaining $20 million would be committed to retire 2018-19 project debt.

The new upgrades include: parking lot and roof replacements; traffic flow redesigns; site drainage improvements; upgrades to HVAC and electrical systems; structural repairs; and interior finishes.

Funds would likewise be used for life safety projects in the form of: secured entry improvements; public announcement system and security camera systems; controlled access; and fire protection.

For every $100,000 of assessed residential property value, a taxpayer would pay 48 cents a month in additional taxes. For businesses, $100,000 of property value translates to an extra $1.95 each month.

Within the district, the average-size home is valued at $200,000. Based on a home valued at $250,000, a homeowner would pay an additional $1.06 a month in property taxes if the bond passes.

If approved, the bond would be paid off over the course of 20 years, at a total cost of $109.5 million, with all expenditures documented and shared.

"All the projects and costs will be posted on our website," said D70 Superintendent Ed Smith. "Our tech team and our finance department will make sure that every penny spent will be transparent to our patrons."

Ballot measure 4B is the culmination of a three-year planning process that began with a facilities assessment conducted by Willdan engineering group. That survey of the district’s buildings and structures was followed by a series of engagements with school leaders, the community and stakeholders that led to the creation of a bond-financed project list.

“As we look at our master plan, the $60 million doesn’t cover everything, but it covers a vast majority of our major needs, at this point,” said TJ Vinci, D70′s chief financial officer. “So when we looked at our bonding capacity, $60 million fit right in with the projects we need to take care of.

“And at an extra $12 a year for an average house in District 70 with an assessed value of $225,000, we don’t feel it’s an exorbitant amount for taxpayers.”

To advocate for passage of the bond, a 100-person committee composed of building principals, students, retired and active educators and administrators, and citizen stakeholders — representing the Mesa, mountain region (Colorado City/Rye/Beulah) and Pueblo West — is employing door-to-door canvassing, yard signs and placards, billboards and direct mailings.

The campaign’s centerpiece is “48 cents makes sense for District 70.”

Two retired D70 administrators, Terrie Tafoya and Martha Nogare, are part of the committee.

“I live on the Mesa and worked for District 70 for 30 years,” Tafoya said. “So I’m invested in the district — and because it’s been a part of my life, I’m interested. I think schools need to be a priority and need to be taken care of.

“And we need to let the community know how important that is. Because if we don’t, we’re going to be in a mess.”

Formerly the principal of Pueblo West High School, Nogare is lobbying in that part of the expansive school district.

“When you look at the needs and priorities of this district, it’s always been construction and safety,” she said. “In order for schools to continue at the instructional level, we need to address the infrastructure needs. And I think the cost per household is very minimal in relation to what our kids are going to get in return.”

Based on a professionally conducted survey, the D70 taxpayers contacted seem favorable to passage of the bond.

In the first question, respondents were asked if they would support increasing D70′s debt by $60 million to “finance building and security improvements, including repairs and upgrades to deteriorating buildings, security doors, windows and cameras for safety of buildings and parking lots.”

More than half, 51%, responded in the affirmative, with 40% coming out against the measure, and 9% offering a “don’t know” response.

But, when the survey question included the fact that the construction bond comes at a cost of “approximately $1 per month for the owners of an average priced home in District 70,” the approval rate jumped to 63%, with disapproval falling to 29%.

Even though many of D70′s schools were built 50 or more years ago, Smith said vigilant upkeep has “kept them in good shape, and we need to keep them in that shape. Once we let them go, it’s going to start costing so much more in the long run. A dollar spent now will save us $30 later.”

The goal is to keep each building safe, secure and, most importantly, open for business.

“We’re trying to ensure that we don’t have to close schools,” Smith said. “We’re trying to keep our schools up-to-date in a fiscally responsible way, because tomorrow it’s going to cost more than it costs today — not only the job but the materials."

In 2012, D70 voters approved a $59.5 million bond, with the proceeds used for such things as athletic facilities upgrades, building additions, security camera systems, a sewer treatment plant, library renovations and playground improvements.

Here is a breakdown of the projects that would be funded by ballot measure 4B:

Beulah School of Natural Science: $1.45 million total project cost

Roof replacement/new gutters: $640,00New secured entry; interior remodel: $450,000Replace air conditioning units: $265,000Ag program greenhouse: $52,000Install packaged rooftop unit for office area: $45,000

Craver Middle School: $2.88 million

Upgrade HVAC system, with new controls: $917,000Replace roof: $780,000Add cooling to kitchen and gym: $570,000Expand shop classroom: $370,000Correct structural issues: $220,000Paint gym walls: $30,000

Rye Elementary School: $1.14 million

Replace roof on original building, fix problem leaks on gym: $483,000Update electrical: $210,000Fix drainage at south end of building, replace broken concrete: $197,000Add fire hydrant: $125,000Replace and widen sidewalk along parent loop, add curb: $91,500Install safety doors that can be remotely closed in corridor outside office: $27,000Replace/install window film on all mountain schools: $15,000

Rye High School: $568,000

Pave west dirt parking lot, address drainage issues: $442,000Repave area behind press box: $66,000Repair water damage above and in outdoor restrooms: $25,000Fix water infiltration of south wall, repair water damage: $25,000Replace old garage door in art room: $10,000

Avondale Elementary School: $1.3 million

New secured entry (interior remodel): $510,000Replace HVAC equipment, new controls: $390,000Pave dirt parking lot: $380,000Add fence between dirt parking lot and traffic loop: $16,000Repair roof leaks around architectural features of classroom/library area: $7,000

North Mesa Elementary School: $1.69 million

Parent loop and bus loop reconfiguration: $677,000Replace roof on original building: $590,000Replace HVAC equipment, new controls: $430,000

Vineland Elementary School: $1.1 million

Replace roof on original building, fix remaining leaks: $600,000Replace aging packaged rooftop units: $290,000Add key card readers to all exterior doors: $125,000Upgrade to digital controls: $115,000

Vineland Middle School: $2.5 million

Parking lot drainage, parent loop and reconfigure parking lot: $1 millionRoof replacement: $850,000Replace floors throughout the building (not cafeteria): $435,000Replace bleachers: $176,000

Prairie Wind Elementary School: $789,000

Parking lot repairs and playground blacktop repair: $427,000New chiller: $290,000Address draining issues on west side near parent loop: $40,000Bus loop handicap access: $27,000Control roof access: $5,000

Pueblo West High School: $4.2 million

Pave two additional parking lots: $1.5 millionCorrect sub-base and repave main parking lot and drive lanes: $1.3 millionRedesign traffic flow: $885,000Replace building carpet and tile in select areas: $235,000Replace movable walls in pods with permanent walls: $185,000Repair fire doors in cafeteria/commons area: $35,000Fix roof leaks in front entrance/atrium: $10,000

Sierra Vista Elementary School: $2.3 million

Parent drive-thru pickup lot; address traffic flow issues: $1 millionParking lot and playground asphalt crack repairs: $725,000Replace/install new carpet: $290,000Replace water-cooled chiller: $165,000New partition wall between gym and cafeteria: $20,000Roof repairs: $20,000Address exterior doors operation issues: $15,000

Sky View Middle School: $1.6 million

Variable Air Volume rooftop units, and Constant Air Volume to Variable Air Volume retrofit: $785,000Traffic mitigation on parent and bus loop: $780,000Gym sound system and screen: $40,000Repair water damage from burst heating coils: $3,000Cedar Ridge Elementary School: $878,000Repair parking lot cracks: $378,000New chiller: $290,000Mitigate north wall separation: $180,000Gym wall leaks: $30,000

Desert Sage Elementary School: $718,000

New chiller: $290,000Repair parking lot cracks: $250,000Water pooling under doors: $53,000Replace promethean boards with televisions: $50,000Minor masonry repairs: $45,000Improve security of cafeteria windows: $20,000Install swipe cards at select exterior doors: $10,000

Liberty Point Elementary School: $2.5 million

Add parking lot and address drainage issues at northwest corner: $778,000Redesign traffic flow: $580,000Add hallway with access control and storage on east side of building: $390,000Paint and carpet original areas: $340,000Add storage to classrooms: $260,000Add walls to classrooms: $75,000Expand storage room/electric room: $70,000Add staff parking lot entrance to building: $10,000Liberty Point International Middle School: $493,000New gym bleachers: $200,000Add key card readers to all exterior doors: $160,000Remove all carpet/replace with polished concrete or vinyl tile: $72,000Address flooding issues on northwest corner: $61,000

South Mesa Elementary School: $3.7 million

Upgrade HVAC system, new digital controls: $2.4 millionReplace roof on entire building, redesign roof drainage, replace fascia: $840,000Replace and upgrade playground equipment: $270,000Replace sidewalk on north side of building, improve drainage: $114,000Upgrade electrical service entrance: $110,000Controlled roof access: $5,000

Pueblo County High School: $2 million

Addition of new building to house construction program: $1.4 millionRepave southwest triangular lot: $442,000Repave parking lot at northwest corner of Gale Road and 35th Lane: $115,000Resurface pool deck: $50,000Fix roof leaks in parts of original building: $20,000

