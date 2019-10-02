CANON CITY — A heinous mass murder that led to the discovery of 70 bodies in Stratton is set to be the focus of a talk by local author Tracy Beach at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Canon City Public Library, 516 Macon Ave.

The author also is hopeful Pueblo area residents can help her with stories for her next book on the Flood of 1921.

Beach’s latest novel, “From the Case Files of SPOOKS: Michael,” was published this year by Outskirts Press. The novel focuses on 1920s murders uncovered in 1986 by the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Officers discovered decades of brutal killings involving transient farm workers who had been hired to work the fields of the 2,800 acre McCormick Farm. Beach was actually working on her 2014 book “The Tunnels Beneath our Feet” when she connected with the Paranormal Investigation group SPOOKS.

“We did an investigation at the old bunkhouse where the farmhands used to live in Stratton. The farm’s new owners had contacted SPOOKS for help,” Beach explained.

Beach reached out to Wheat Ridge Police following that visit and they willingly gave her police case files so she could investigate the crime spree of serial killer Michael McCormick and whether he had help with the heinous crimes.

“Beach has tracked, researched and investigated this terrible event, as she does in all of her books, with great tenacity. She is a very interesting speaker,” said Kendra McFall, deputy director at the library.

Beach will have signed copies of her books available for sale. The event is free and open to the public.

Beach also penned a biography of Salida’s infamous Madam Laura Evans and the riches to rags biography of Leadville’s Baby Doe Tabor.

Her next book titled, “A Night of a Thousand Heroes,” will focus on flood stories. She is especially hopeful that Puebloans may have personal accounts, stories and photos of heroes from that event.

“I am writing this book so people can remember these people. I really need to find out more about the Boy Scouts who worked alongside the National Guard to save people,” and assist with emergency communications, Beach said.

“I also need help finding names and stories about the five babies who were born during the flood. If we could find at least one of them that would be really cool,” Beach said.

To share information, contact Beach via email at hummingbirds08@hotmail.com, via phone at 719-239-0072 or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Thetunnelsunderourfeet/.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps