Editor's note: Voters in Pueblo School District 60 this fall will consider a $218 million bond issue to repair nearly a dozen schools and build two new high schools to replace East and Centennial. This is the fifth installment in a 12-day series by The Pueblo Chieftain to explain, in detail and by school, how that money would be spent.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, South High School and its 1,000 students are under the leadership of Principal Aaron Bravo, a graduate of the school.

"Like all the high schools, the South community is generational: dating back to 1959," Bravo said. "The South faithful are dedicated to our school and all the things we try to accomplish here.

"And there is great rapport between our staff and students, who are very close to our teachers. We are a unit, and I'm a big proponent of the 'in-school' experience, and in-class instruction, as opposed to online education."

Bravo takes great pride in South's Advance Placement program, which has grown from 27 students taking 33 AP exams in 2012 to 164 Colts taking 238 AP exams in 2018.

"Advance Placement are college rigor courses," Bravo explained. "With a '5' the top score, if student gets a '3' or above on the exam, he or she will get college credit, depending on the school they attend.

"We also are very proud of our new Career and Technical Education programs, which includes a digital communication program. We have the ability to run a public access channel through South; we have kids running the large screen at Dutch Clark Stadium, kids creating videos to promote our school, as well as videos for the Colorado Association of School Boards convention at the Broadmoor."

New this year at South is a criminology program, with more than 150 students taking part. And the school's music programs, and athletic teams, continue to experience great success at the local and state level.

If the bond is approved by voters, South's HVAC distribution system would be replaced at a cost of $6.6 million.

Although not part of the bond project, a $2.5 million electrical system upgrade previously approved by the D60 board, and currently underway, was necessitated due to system failure.

"These things are necessary," Bravo said. "And if we continue to put it on the backburner, we're going to have bigger issues down the road."

Lauding his school's ongoing support through its foundation and alumni network, Bravo said passage of the bond will continue not only the school's, but the city's, legacy of pride.

"Pueblo has a lot to be proud of," Bravo said. "And now, the city of Pueblo has an opportunity to do something great for our kids, in relation to our educational system. I do get frustrated when I go up north, 30 to 40 minutes away, and see what those kids have in comparison to what we have here. And our kids deserve that.

"But what I fear is that if we do not take advantage of that, we will sorely regret it later. And later won't be that far off."

South High School, 1801 Hollywood Drive.

Built in 1959; 248,819 square feet.

Building repair costs 2017/18: $38,344; in 2018/19: $2 million.

Projected cost of all repairs, with 2020 escalation added in: $10.6 million (2018 original cost estimate was $9.1 million).

Planned repairs:

Replace HVAC distribution system: $6.6 million.

Replace main interior doors: $1.7 million.

Replace main domestic water distribution system: $491,917.

Replace exterior water supply system: $270,911.