Parkview Medical Center

earns tech honor for third year

Parkview Medical Center, for the third straight year, was recognized for its commitment to embracing new technology.

The College of Health Information Management Executives included Parkview in its 2019 list of Most Wired health care facilities.

The award recognizes organizations who are committed to implementing the latest in technology but also assesses how those organizations’ staffs, from IT professionals to nurses on the floor, apply the new technology.

“Advanced technology is crucial to providing modern health care and improving patient outcomes, but it’s nothing if it isn’t put in capable hands,” said Steve Shirley, vice president of information technology and chief information officer at Parkview. “That’s what makes this honor so special. It recognizes our commitment to new technology but it also recognizes the highly skilled professionals who use it every day.”

The 2019 Most Wired program included three separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory and international. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

Ratings for more than 2,100 facilities were distributed along a scale ranging from 1 to 10, with 10 representing the highest scores.

Parkview scored an 8 and was one of 169 hospitals to score 8 or better. Just 41 facilities scored a 9 and 3 scored a 10.

“Health care organizations across the globe are continually striving to raise the standard of care, pushing themselves and their peers to do better,” said CHIME President and CEO Russ Branzell. “We designed Most Wired to identify and share those leading practices so everyone can benefit. It is an honor to be among those that perform at the highest levels, knowing that the excellence they achieve will impact patients for years to come.”