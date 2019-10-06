Richard Holmes, better known around the Pueblo Ice Arena as "Sound Guy Richard," was taught as a kid to do the best job possible no matter what it is he does — and he applies that advice to his volunteer work at the ice area as a sound technician and public address announcer.

"My dad taught me a long time ago that no matter what you do, you need to be the best you can be at whatever it is — and I've taken that to heart," Holmes said. "When it comes to this, I'm working on the same standards as the NHL (National Hockey League), and I want to do the best job humanly possible with anything I get into."

Since 2013, Holmes has been the sound guy and PA announcer at the ice arena.

He is the one who picks the music to play — from the time fans start showing up to games, to the pump-up music when the players take the ice, and during all of the stoppages during the games. He's also the one who announces when a player scores and when there's a penalty.

When he first began, Holmes lacked sufficient sound equipment and sat on the side of the teams' benches, across from fans in the stands. It was not an ideal setup, as Holmes said the sound became muffled by the time it reached across the ice to the fans.

"Everything sounded like Charlie Brown's teacher," he said.

Holmes decided to move to the other side, where there's now a wooden booth for him at center ice above the fans. He also got all of the sound equipment he needed to make the ice arena rock. Some of it was given to him by people in the community who wanted to help out, and some he paid for out of his own pocket.

Holmes sits in his booth before and during hockey games playing music he selects from a computer program he has organized.

He plays welcoming music as fans start trickling into the stands before a game, certain tunes to fire up the home team when they take the ice, and — like NHL teams do — he plays samples of songs when there is a break in the action for face-offs and other things.

He has fun with the music selections, too.

For instance, when a referee makes a bad call, he won't shy away from playing the song "Three Blind Mice." And when the visiting team scores a goal, sometimes he'll put on "Even the Losers" by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

"It's all in fun," Holmes said. "My job is to entertain the crowd."

So, what has kept Holmes coming back to be the sound guy at the ice arena year after year?

"I get to play what I want, within reason of course. I get to play it as loud as I want, and I get to watch hockey all day. It really doesn't get much better than that," Holmes said.

Holmes is busy getting ready for the inaugural Pueblo Bulls season. The team plays its first home game Friday.

The Bulls will play in the Western States Hockey League, a Tier II junior league that has 23 teams across the western United States and Canada.

To say Holmes is excited about a junior hockey league team coming to Pueblo is an understatement.

"There had been talk ever since I started of a junior team coming in. There were these rumors going around but nothing ever materialized until last summer, when the Bulls said they were coming in," Holmes said. "I was just ecstatic because that is a level that I've always aspired to get to. I always like to work my way up and challenge myself. There's been a lot of anticipation for them coming in."

Holmes has a few surprises up his sleeve for those who come to Bulls games.

"We've got some things I think everybody is going to be happy with, especially lighting, to get that kind of Pepsi Center and NHL vibe going in here," Holmes said. "The nice thing is the city has been really great in letting me do pretty much what I want in the building. It's a fabulous opportunity to add a bunch of pizzazz to the game."

