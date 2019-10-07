Many of us, if not all, have faced some type of hardship in life. We invite you to join us on Monday, Oct. 14, to hear Heather Shore from Evergreen tell how she found “Learning to Hope after Abuse and Hardship.” Heather tells us how she found the courage to walk into freedom after surviving domestic abuse and other life events.



In place of our annual bake sale to raise monies for Stonecroft Ministries we will be taking donations to go towards funding Bible studies for pregnancy centers, prisons, etc. The special feature will be “Getting Acquainted” with our friends. Carol Eveatt from La Junta will be our special music. Please join us at the Arkansas Valley After Five dinner meeting on Monday, Oct. 14.

Arkansas Valley After 5 meets in the Rizzuto Banquet Room at Otero Junior College Student Center at 6:15 p.m. Guests, teens, millennials, women and men are always welcome at every Arkansas Valley After 5, which is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries headquartered at Overland Park, Kansas. Dedicated ladies under the leadership of Marci Manyik, Stonecroft Area Representative, serve in various positions of responsibility on the planning team. The group meets regularly on the second Monday of each month in the Rizzuto Banquet Room of the Student Center at Otero Junior College. More information about the parent organization may be found by visiting their website www.stonecroft.org.



For more information about the local meeting and to make reservations to attend the Oct. 14 meeting, call or email Peggy Babb, 853-6634, babbdp96@gmail.com. Reservations for Oct. 14 $13 buffet are required, must be honored, and are needed by Thursday evening, Oct. 10.