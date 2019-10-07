The Las Animas Lady Trojans had a short week this week as far as competition went. With only one game on the schedule, the Ladies were able to buckle down in the gym and work on some of the mistakes that continue to ail their close games.

Their one game this week against the Lady Panthers of John Mall was another one of those close games.

In the first, the Ladies fell by a two point margin 25-23, and came back to win game two 25-20. In the third, the Lady Trojans kept it close but fell 25-20, and the fourth belonged to the Lady Panthers 25-17.

This week the Lady Trojan host the Rocky Ford Lady Meloneers on Tuesday at 4:30 and the Simla Lady Bears on October 3 at 4:30 p.m.

The week after this is Homecoming and the Trojans will celebrate their athletics and involvement across the board. Look to the Bent County Democrat and the Las Animas School District Facebook page for a list of homecoming activities.