Lawrence Frantz, 80, of Rocky Ford, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Penrose Medical Center in Colorado Springs. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ford – Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.
