It all came down to one thing when the La Junta High School volleyball team hosted St. Mary's Thursday at Tiger Gym. That was that the Lady Tigers made too many errors in a four-set loss to the Lady Pirates.

"We just had a lot of mental errors that we were making," said LJ coach Rebecca Miner. "When you're playing solid programs and good teams like that, you have to be on your best game."

The Lady Tigers took a 3-0 lead to begin the first set, but the Lady Pirates ran off four consecutive points to take a 4-3 lead. La Junta regained the lead at 5-4, but St. Mary's went on an 8-2 run for a 12-7 advantage.

The Lady Tigers then came alive and they scored 10 of the next 14 points for a 17-16 edge. The Lady Pirates got the lead back, but La Junta was also able to answer and it led 20-19.

St. Mary's scored six of the final eight points to win the first set 25-22.

The Lady Tigers scored the first two points of the second set, however, the Lady Pirates scored five straight points. La Junta went on a 5-2 run to tie the score at 7-7. The teams then exchanged sideouts before St. Mary's scored six unanswered points for a 19-12 advantage.

La Junta ran off five points in a row to close within 19-17. St. Mary's stretched the lead to 23-17, but the Lady Tigers scored five straight to narrow the margin to 23-22.

The Lady Pirates were within a point of taking the second set, however, the Lady Tigers scored the final four points to take a 26-24 win and tie the match at a set apiece.

La Junta scored the first point of the third set, but St. Mary's scored four in a row. The Lady Tigers answered with a 5-1 run for a 6-5 edge.

The Lady Pirates then got their offense rolling as they outscored the Lady tigers 9-2 to take a 14-8 lead. La Junta narrowed its deficit to 18-17, however, St. Mary's scored the final seven points for a 25-17 win.

The Lady Tigers took a 2-1 lead early in the fourth set, but the Lady Pirates scored five points in a row. La Junta closed to within 8-6, however, St. Mary's went on an 8-0 run to extend its lead to 16-6.

The Lady Tigers whittled the margin to 18-10, but the Lady Pirates scored four in a row. La Junta attempted a rally and closed within 24-15, but it could come no closer as St. Mary's won the set 25-15.

Leading the Lady Tiger hitting game was Bianca Good with nine kills. Sydney Copley had eight kills, Haley Eckhart had seven, and Hayden Mayo had six.

Eckhart led in assists with 21, and Good led in service aces with two.

St. Mary's had 28 service aces.

La Junta (8-5, 4-3 Tri-Peaks League) will host Lamar on Thursday. The C team match begins at 4 p.m.

"From here on out, we're facing really good teams," Miner said. "So it's about our mental stability throughout the game, making sure we're that making good decisions all the way through and playing aggressive.

