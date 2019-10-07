The Las Animas Trojans hit the gridiron at home this week as they faced a tough Hoehne Farmers squad.

The Farmers started strong capitalizing off of Trojan turnovers. They scored 22 points before the Trojans connected through the air to score six of their own. The one score came from Markus Vigil to Nick Chavez for a nearly 60-yard reception.

With the Trojans on the board, fans expected the Trojans to rally, but turnovers continued to plague the Trojans as they have all season thus far – 8 total in three games.

The Farmers continued to march, marched to a running clock in the third period, and ended with a 64-6 route over the Trojans.

On the season, the Trojans’ stat leaders are surprisingly young. As a sophomore, quarterback Markus Vigil is 7/28 for 163 yards with one touchdown through the air before the game against Hoehne. On the ground, Caden Morlan, another Sophomore,

leads with 178 yards on 50 carries. Justin Miller, a junior, leads all Trojans in receiving yards with 106 coming up big on third down throughout the season. On the other side of the ball, Lucas Whitmire leads the Trojans in tackles with 37 including several big hits against Holly and Hoehne.

This week the Trojans travel to Wiley for their homecoming. Game time is slated for 7 p.m. Friday.

The week after this is Homecoming and the Trojans will celebrate their athletics and involvement across the board. Look to the Bent County Democrat and the Las Animas School District Facebook page for a list of homecoming activities.