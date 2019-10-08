CHFA announces low income

housing tax credit awards

The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority announced the Low Income Housing Tax Credit awards for the second and final award round of 2019.

CHFA is the allocating agency of federal LIHTC in Colorado. In this round, 30 applications requesting $34.9 million in federal 9% LIHTC were received. CHFA is awarding $17,111,701 in 9% credits to 15 developments, which will support the construction of 723 affordable rental housing units.

The following developments, including The Right Place in Pueblo; developer, Cardinal Capital and Health Solutions, will be awarded federal LIHTC from CHFA. Full descriptions may be viewed at chfainfo.com/arh/lihtc/Pages/2019-round-two-awards.aspx and the award report may be viewed at chfainfo.com/arh/lihtc/LIHC_Documents/2019-Round-2-Award-Report.pdf.