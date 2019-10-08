Tyler D. Lasley, 32, no specified address, was arrested Friday on a failure to appear warrant and was booked into Pueblo County jail in lieu of $7,500 bond.

Geneveve K. Padilla, 19, of the 1400 block of Santa Fe Drive, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and was booked in jail in lieu of $1,500 bond.

Joseph Andrew Leiba, 42, of the 900 block of East Abriendo Avenue, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree burglary and was booked into jail without bond pending a court hearing.

Richard C. Gagliano, 55, of Denver, was arrested Sunday on an escape felony conviction warrant and was also placed on a parole hold.

Ilysia M. Chavez, 31, of the 800 block of West 13th Street was arrested Monday on a contempt of court warrant and was booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Reid E. Desposito, 38, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was booked into jail without bond pending a court appearance.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517