A "South Pride" button positioned just below a Colt pin on her dark windbreaker, Gertrude Miller entered the room with her loyalties on her sleeve.

"Go South. South all the way," said the 93-year-old Miller as she made her way toward a row of chairs adorned with black and white balloons. "My husband, Ray, retired from South after teaching for 22 years and all my six kids went there.

"I'm all for South, so there's no way I'm sitting on the East side of the room...although I'm sure they are good people."

And while Miller won't be able to make Friday's Cannon Game pitting her beloved Colts against the Eagles, the spirit of that festive rivalry came to her and fellow residents of Brookdale El Camino on Wednesday.

For the third year, cheer and dance teams from both schools were invited to the South Side assisted living facility for a morale-boosting pep rally.

Because at Brookdale, school spirit is alive and well.

"We have residents here that are a 100-plus years old that know what school they want to win the Cannon Game," said Janella Sandoval, a Brookdale administrator and East graduate. "Our residents are excited and we are excited. We have staff members that have attended both schools or have children attending the schools, so there's always a little bit of a rivalry here."

Long before the young women made their entrance onto their floor, Miller was already peppering the room with her own cheers.

"South High all the way. Way to go, South. This is the South side," Miller boldly exclaimed.

A young woman adorned in bright gold, and carrying white and gold pom-poms, simply smiled as Miller continued her pro-Colt declarations.

The formal show began with the East cheerers and dancers, who vibrantly filled the air with spirited shouts of "we got that mighty Eagle beat," "Pueblo, Colorado: gold and white" and "Let's go, Eagles."

The Eagles having soared, it was time for the Colts to gallop.

And once those familiar black-and-white colors caught Miller's eye, there was no holding back her allegiance.

"Hey, hey, hey: South all the way," exclaimed Miller in cheerleader-worthy cadence.

With equal confidence, the South entertainers echoed Miller's sentiments.

"We're gonna fight for the black and the white," came the boisterous shout. "Fight, fight, with all of our might, hey hey. We'll never lose, no we'll always win. South High will always do it right."

Once the routines subsided, the entirety of the cheer and dance teams took a moment to visit with the residents, no matter their school of choice.

"It's important for the younger generation to stay connected to the older generation," said Marlee Holder, a junior at South. "They are still people and they still want to have fun, because age is just a number. So I think it's really good for us to come by and make their day.

"And for us, it's very heartwarming to see them excited."

Vayda Escobar, an East senior, was part of the solid gold dancers.

"These seniors need something fun, too," Vayda said. "They want to be as much in the school spirit as we do, and it kind of makes them feel young again. And it makes me feel good to be able to come here and do that."

So that the Eagles and Colts would have something of Brookdale to take to Dutch Clark Stadium Friday, Sandoval invited the young women to pick up a scarf or pair of earrings in the school colors, handcrafted by residents to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association.

