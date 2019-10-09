A community clean up designed to help residents get rid of some unwanted junk is set to run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pueblo West Public Works facility, 280 E. McCulloch Blvd.

Residents can bring a pickup truck load of junk for disposal at a cost of $20 per load. Tires also will be accepted at a cost of $5 each, for a limit of 12.

Items that can be disposed of also include bulky items like mattresses and furniture, appliances without freon, scrap metal, branches less that 6 feet long, weeds and leaves in bags or scrap lumber.

Items that cannot be accepted are household trash, liquids, hazardous waste, batteries, televisions, computers, asbestos, bricks, sod, soil, rocks or stumps.

Disposal tickets can be purchased at the Pueblo West Chamber office at 63 E. Spaulding Ave or at Snap Fitness, 109 E. Industrial Blvd.

Seniors and the disabled can call to find out about pickup of items at 719-647-9086.

The event is sponsored by Pueblo County, the Pueblo West Metro District, the Pueblo West Women’s League and the chamber.

