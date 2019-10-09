What happens when a man can't afford his rent after losing his job? He loses his home and spends a lot of time looking at the stars thinking "Oh my god," according to one Rocky Ford resident who slipped into homelessness around May.



The Rocky Ford man, who requested to remain anonymous, had worked as a butcher for the local food market before losing his job "on the Ides of March," as he put it. He currently has no home and no more possessions, except for a cell phone another Rocky Ford resident purchased for him and the clothes on his back.



The same resident, he says, gives him spare food and water when they can, and affords him a hot shower maybe once or twice a week. But other than that, the man has been sleeping in ditches, where he said he lays at night to stargaze and contemplate the philosophical meanings of his predicament.



"My backup plans were nixed and I was essentially put into very humble circumstances," he said. "I can only assume that that was the lesson God was attempting to purvey to me: That perhaps I had been a bit too egotistical and arrogant. And I needed to be humbled. At least, that's the philosophical interpretation of what I've been going through."



He lost his job butchering meat, he said, because he yelled at a coworker loudly enough to be heard from across the store. He said he was dealing with a personally stressful situation at the time, but admitted that being "socially smooth" wasn't as important as being productive to the generation he comes from and that he was a little rough around the edges on that front. He also said that the grocer hired four people to replace him.



"I had had some small amount of savings," he said, "but I was only able to stay at my place for a couple of months. (Paying) about $500 a month, so it was a pretty good deal for things locally."



When he lost his job, he applied for unemployment but was denied, to his puzzlement.



"Since unemployment was denied, I essentially had only my savings to fall back on," the man said. "I had a lot of possessions and many of them were valuable. Money doesn't mean a lot to me and possessions don't. So given the fact I was about to be evicted, I may gift so many of them to my friends, things like that, rather than try and sell them to make next month's rent and scrape by."



Finally, his landlord informed him that if he couldn't pay rent, he would have to go.



Before his departure the man cooked a 25 pound bag of beans and gathered rice to go along with it in preparation for the impending stint of homelessness. He didn't know what to expect or how long it would last.



For a time, the man made due in an abandoned residential building in Rocky Ford. The building's roof had partially collapsed, exposing its tattered insides to the outside world. He said he kept out of sight so as not to attract unneeded attention.



He would cook his beans and rice in a little camp stove he'd packed before his eviction. For water, he captured rainwater when nature permitted, and otherwise used pocket change he could gather on reverse osmosis water. But eventually, the pocket change ran out, leaving him with nothing but lint.



"But other than that I was actually reduced to stealing water from my neighbor's garden taps. That's fairly unfortunate - I'm sorry," he said.



He got by like this for two and a half months, he said, until one night light appeared outside one of the windows.



"I thought, well, I'd better go up and see what's going on," said the man. "I went up and I was concerned that it might have been police. In which case I would need to present myself and explain the situation, and then be arrested for vagrancy."



He admitted that he was a vagrant and that that would have been a reasonable outcome. But he wasn't arrested, nor were the lights belonging to police.



"It was drunken redneck neighbors looking like refugees from a ZZTop video," the man said. And the flashlight wasn't a flashlight: It was a tactical LED under the barrel of a 9mm handgun.



"He'd been pointing his 9mm handgun at me."



In the moment it crossed his mind that if he were shot, his neighbor could probably clean the abandoned residence up enough to get away with it. So he bolted.



The Rocky Ford man was proud of his work ethic and his physical strength. He said he was able-bodied and wants to contribute where he's welcome, but there just is not enough work available. He picked up a very part time job at a local diner where he helps with various chores as they come up. He described himself as a chef with over 12 years experience, so he isn't new to the restaurant or food industry. He said he hopes he'll be able to pick up more hours as the holiday season kicks in. As of now, he works maybe 40 hours a month.



"I'm capable of working," he said. "I'm good at working. I like to think that I can contribute, but I'm having difficulties doing so.



"The circumstances change. At the moment, (the diner) has no more hours to give me, but I'm somewhat hopeful that after the banquet season things might change a bit and I might pick up a couple of breakfast shifts. But we're still talking part time."



The man considers his current sleeping situation - ditches - to be untenable come wintertime. He had two motorbikes before he lost his apartment, but neither were functional enough to get him out of Rocky Ford. He said if he could reliably commute to La Junta, he'd have better luck at somewhere like McDonalds or Walmart to get some form of income.



"My motivations don't come from what people around me tell me," he said. "They come from hard, physical results of what I'm producing. What's been killing me most is that I'm not working, so I'm not making beautiful things, useful things, not making the world better while this situation is going on."



The man thinks as the weather gets colder, he may be able to stay at some friends' homes here and there. But he said that was a "big ask" and noted that he dislikes relying on others in such a way. He described this experience with homelessness has been a humbling experience for him.



"The local economy has been considerably depressed since a number of locals have sold off their water rights. That kills the base economy. Even if they're just growing alfalfa or hay, that's increasing the base economy. But when things lie fallow, I mean, not everything can be in service."



He said because there were already marginal people around the area, thev'e already got all the "marginal slots" as far as odd jobs go. He said he couldn't even get a gig mowing or maintaining local residents' lawns because other people are competing for the same chores. They also have families to feed in addition to themselves, while he doesn't, he added.



Overall, this experience has left the Rocky Ford man humbled but worried. He said that hope is the hardest thing to maintain in his situation.



"I could easily see it come to where I just walk into a national grassland and wait for dehydration to take over," he said. "I would rather not think in those terms. And I was born Catholic, so that's no bueno."

