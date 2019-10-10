The Las Animas Lady Trojans hosted two matches this week in Trojan Gym. On Oct. 1, the Lady Meloneers came to town, and on October 3, the Lady Bears of Simla came to Las Animas.

On Tuesday, the Lady Meloneers came in and flat stomped the Lady Trojans in 3 games. In the first, Las Animas amassed 10 in the loss. But in the second, the Lady Trojans stepped up and went the distance. The Ladies only fell 25-21. In the third, however, the Lady Meloneers cleaned up winning 25-12.

On Thursday against Simla, it was much the same: a 3-0 sweep by the Lady Bears: 25-17, 25-19, and finally 25-6.

This week is homecoming and the Lady Trojans, and is a relatively light week in the way of competition. The Ladies host Santa Fe League rivals: the Swink Lady Lions on Thursday October 10. High School games begin in Trojan Gym at 4:30 p.m.