SALIDA — Snow and freezing temperatures helped to moderate the Decker Fire on Thursday, but also presented a challenge for firefighter safety.

Crews set up yurts with generators, heaters and lights to help provide warm and dry areas for firefighters to rest, according to an update from the Rocky Mountain Incident Command Team. The fire is listed at just over 7,000 acres and is being battled by 904 firefighters.

Residents in Howard have experienced smoky conditions as unburned fuels have caught on fire and winds push smoke into the valley. Formerly evacuated areas remain closed to all but residents.

“This includes trails as there is still significant danger from falling trees and ash pits. BLM and U.S. Forest Service closures in the area remain in place,” according to the update.

Bear Creek residents in Fremont County remain evacuated.

Crews continue to fortify fire lines and remove fuels from the path of the fire by applying limited amounts of fire to the ground between the fire and the dozer line. The fire remains listed at 14% containment.

The fire was sparked by lightning Sept. 8 and spread from 9 miles south of Salida to within 2 miles of town. A total of three structures have been lost in the fire: one in Chaffee County and two in Fremont County.

