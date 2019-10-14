An American flag was recently gifted to Otero Junior College as a token of appreciation from SMSgt Arthur S. Bernal. This particular flag was flown in honor of Otero Junior College on various military aircraft performing numerous missions throughout the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



Bernal is a Senior Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force. His daughter, Savannah, is a 2016 graduate of OJC. Bernal was unable to attend his daughter’s graduation in person due to his deployment to the Middle East. Knowing this, he contacted Allie Hall-Vanhook, OJC’s Academic Advisor. Together with Mark Allen, former IT Director, they were able to broadcast a message from him to Savannah during the ceremony.



OJC streams video of the graduation ceremonies so Bernal was able to watch from his location as well. He wrote that it made him feel like he was there on her special day. He was very appreciative of all the hard work and effort that was put into making it all come together.



The flag is displayed in OJC’s trophy case in the McDivitt Gym along with a certificate affirming its authenticity.



While at OJC, Savannah was a member of the President’s Leadership Program and graduated with her Associate of Science degree in 2016. She recently graduated from Colorado State University – Pueblo with her Bachelor of Science degree in engineering with a mechatronics specialization. She is employed by Diversified Machine Systems as a junior electrical engineer.