Subject: English

Education: Bachelor's in English, Colorado State University-Pueblo; Master's of education, University of San Diego



From Southern Region Principal, Jason Hochevar: “Meghan runs engaging, educational and interesting classes for her students. What sets her apart, though, is what she teaches students about life, resiliency, grit and themselves. Content instruction means nothing when students are filled with overwhelming questions about their life and current situations.

"I believe strongly that there are many students in school or graduated today solely because Meghan chose to care.”

From Assistant Principal Sherrie Carleo: “I have had the pleasure of working alongside Meghan within the academic department of GOAL High School, where she has been entrusted with a great deal of responsibility. I have had the opportunity to observe her professional skills, as well as her interpersonal style. She is consistently pleasant and takes on all assignments with enthusiasm and dedication, and is respected among staff and students alike."

From the educator: “A friend of mine actually suggested teaching as a career. At first, the idea was horrifying because I had a miserable experience in high school. I hung out with the wrong crowd, got into a lot of trouble and ended up dropping out of high school.

"Later, when I went to college, my experience was a wholly positive one. For a time, I worked in the writing room at CSU-Pueblo, and realized that tutoring was something I was good at and enjoyed. But when I really fell in love with teaching was when I started working with high schoolers. Every kid brings a wealth of knowledge, coming from all of these different backgrounds and experiences. They have taught me so much about myself.

"My number one goal is to keep kids in school, so they can go on to college or pursue whatever it is that gives their life meaning. If I can help students discover what can positively change their life, what they are passionate about, then that is what I want to do.

“I absolutely love working with students face-to-face and getting to know them through their own interests. Last spring, I took a group of students on a three-day trip to Mesa Verde for an English class. We had the best time exploring the history of the region while cramming English content. The kids got to step out of their comfort zone.

“Probably the greatest highlight is when a student makes that switch from being on the verge of giving up to finally realizing that they do want to succeed. It just happened this week with a student I had been working with for three years, who is now applying for college."

From students: “Mrs. Craddock is the best teacher ever. She has been here for me since the very first day. If I’ve ever needed someone to help me out with my homework or needed any questions on anything, she was there for me. She is such a kind teacher. I feel very comfortable at GOAL Academy as a student. Everyone is kind and respectful. Thank you all.”



“After a few rough runs at other high schools, I transferred to GOAL Academy as a sophomore. That’s where I met Meghan. And despite being another coach’s student, Meghan and I got along really well. She was super kind and understanding, while still focusing on the importance of finishing my work. Her kindness doesn’t come off as fake, and she’s a very genuinely kind person that has continually worked with me. I can confidently say she’s the main reason I’m still coming into school and working so hard to graduate.”











