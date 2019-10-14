A Friday breakfast that served as both a fundraising and awareness effort for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County drew a full house to the Pueblo Convention Center.

The morning program was designed to inspire donors to commit to a regular monthly contribution while offering testaments to the undeniable impact the club and its programming has on youth, especially those who come from disadvantaged situations.

Serving as emcees were two former Youths of the Year, Brad Teter and Brianna Martinez, both of whom are attending Colorado State University-Pueblo on full-ride scholarships.

The current Youth of the Year, Cameron Davis, 17, is a STEM mentor for younger club members. He recently took part in a peer leadership academy at the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut.

"The Boys and Girls Club has been a vital part of who I am today: because of all the opportunities it has provided me," Cameron, an East High School student, told the attendees.

In addition to four clubhouses, area youth also have access to Friday-only programming at CSU-Pueblo, the First Methodist Church and Heritage Elementary School.

Offerings include STEM-related projects, assistance with homework, physical activity and workforce development.

In 2018, the total club membership exceeded 1,030. More than 38,810 meals and snacks were served and nearly 17,000 hours of academic enrichment logged.

The entirety of the membership, 100%, progressed to the next grade level on time, with 84% expecting to graduate from college.

Club members also engage in risky behaviors to a lesser extent than their peers at the local and national level: 85% of club teens did not engage in sexual activity; 95% abstained from marijuana; 88% abstained from alcohol; and 96% abstained from tobacco.

For more information on the clubs, or to donate, call 564-0055.