The Kiwanis Club of Pueblo recently hosted a youth event to identify ways to best facilitate and improve the club's sponsored youth programs.

One change being implemented is the creation of a Kiwanian liaison for each sponsored high school key club.

"The liaison’s role would be to support Key Club activities, both in manpower and financial support, and help with recruitment," said Lorrie Mayes, a spokeswoman for Kiwanis Club of Pueblo.

In addition to district Kiwanis officials and club members, leadership from both local school districts and high school Key Club advisers took part.



"Open discussion from all attendees generated many good ideas, which will be implemented with the new school year," Mayes said.



The Kiwanis Club of Pueblo is a member of Kiwanis International and its mission is to empower communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. The local club sponsors an Aktion Club at Pueblo Diversified Industries, and Circle K Clubs at the two local colleges.













