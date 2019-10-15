Pueblo West voters will begin receiving ballots this week and will be asked to decide the Metro District Board’s ballot measure seeking a 1 percent sales tax to help fund fire protection services, including a new fire station.

The state legislature this year cleared the way for such a question with the Metropolitan District Fire Protection sales tax bill which allows districts such as Pueblo West the authority to levy a sales tax, at a rate determined by the board, for the purpose of funding safety protection such as fire protection.

The sales tax would have to be approved by voters. The language in the ballot question and in the statute that allows the question both ensure the sales tax funds will be spent strictly on fire protection.

The sales tax could generate up to $2 million a year starting in 2020. The funds would cover the cost to build the proposed new Fire Station Two at the corner of South McCulloch and Industry.

The sales tax funds also would help to staff the new station which initially will have four firefighters. Funds also will go toward fire department expenses, said Harley Gifford, assistant district manager who also serves as the attorney for the district.

The sales tax, if approved, would be the first sales tax ever collected by the Pueblo West Metro District. The tax would cost residents $1 for every $100 in taxable purchases.

A resident that makes $400 worth of taxable purchases a month would pay $4 a month or $48 a year in additional sales tax.

By comparison, the city of Pueblo has a 3.5 percent sales tax. With state, county and the new district tax the total sales tax collected in Pueblo West would be 4.9 percent as compared to 7.6 percent in Pueblo, Gifford said.

“This inclusion of another fire station will help the entire community. It is good fire protection and medical response for the entire community of Pueblo West,” Fire Chief Brian Caserta said at board meeting earlier this year.

“It would build up capabilities, efficiencies and response times of the department,” Caserta said. “This is very straightforward for fire and EMS services in the community.”

“We need to provide a good level of service for this community. We are not providing good customer service on an every day basis,” Castera said, talking about one afternoon this year when the department ran six calls in 38 minutes.

“We really stretched our resources,” Caserta explained.

Construction of the new fire station also would help keep home insurance rates lower for homeowners in Southwest Pueblo West. When it comes to determining homeowners insurance rates in Pueblo West, a home’s proximity to a fire station is one of many factors that can tip the scales.

Caserta said the Insurance Service Organization’s rating for homes in the area has a lot to do with what the rate will be. Some residents living in the west and southwest areas of Pueblo West have been dropped by their insurance companies and had to find others because they live so far from a fire station, he said.

