The city of Pueblo has been selected as a recipient for a national grant to support local creative business entrepreneurs.

Etsy — the popular e-commerce site focused on handmade and vintage items and craft supplies — and MasterCard announced Tuesday that Pueblo is one of the recipients of the $40,000 Etsy Makers Cities grant, according to Debra Hill, the city's public information officer.

Not only does the city receive the thousands in cash with the grant, but also will get a wealth of technical assistance from Etsy, MasterCard, and their partners.

The grant is given to just five communities across the United States each year.

In a statement, Shelly Dunham, executive director of the Southern Colorado Economic Development District, said that Pueblo has for decades been a city built by people with creativity, ingenuity, a hard work ethic, and a strong commitment to community.

And while many have been able to be successful in this business climate, there are still some who are not, and Dunham said the district and its partners want to change the outlook for those companies by providing custom-designed help and creating an environment that generates more opportunities.

“Pueblo is fortunate to have a number of organizations committed to supporting startups and entrepreneurs. These groups include Southern Colorado Innovation Link, Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center, Pueblo Diversified Industries, Pueblo Makes, Startup Pueblo, and the Kadoya Artrepreneur Program, and SCEDD looks forward to spending the next year, with the generous support of Etsy, Mastercard, and their partners, helping Pueblo makers and creatives realize the dream of turning their passions into local businesses,” Dunham said.

Mayor Nick Gradisar authored a letter of support for the grant.

He said it would leverage considerable local resources dedicated to the startup community and that programs would be launched that are custom designed for the incubation of micro-businesses.

"Populations who ordinarily do not have a seat at the table can now be reached," Gradisar said.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy