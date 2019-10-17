Three local high school football teams will be in action tonight.

No. 2 Fowler (6-0, 3-0) at McClave (3-3, 3-0)

This week: The McClave High School football team will host second-ranked Fowler today. Kickoff at Cardinal Field is at 7 p.m.

Last week: The Cardinals defeated Las Animas 40-20 on the road last Friday. The Grizzlies defeated Wiley 63-0 at home last Friday.

Next week: McClave will travel to Holly for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Fowler will host Springfield at 7 p.m. Oct. 25

Rocky Ford (3-3, 2-0) at Peyton (4-2, 2-0)

This week: The Rocky Ford High School football team will travel to Peyton today. Kickoff in Peyton is at 7 p.m.

Last week: The Meloneers defeated Ellicott 43-6 at home last Friday. The Panthers defeated John Mall 41-8 in Walsenburg last Friday.

Next week: Rocky Ford will host Trinidad next Friday with game time scheduled for 7 p.m. Peyton will play Crowley County in Ordway at 7 p.m. oct. 35

khamrick@ljtdmail.com