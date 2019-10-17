The Urban La Junta Urban Renewal Authority has agreed to also serve as the certified local government for the purposes of Historical Preservation, a position offered them by the City Council at its last meeting.



Also, the board last week interviewed the three candidates for two positions on the board. The two leaving the board are Shade Wright, who moved to Kansas; and Abram Lopez, former head wrestling coach at Otero Junior College.



The three candidates are Christine Coffield, Lisa Pantoya and Thomas J. (T.J) Martinez.



Christine Coffield is new in town and interested in revitalization of the Downtown area. Mayor Jeffri Pruyn asked her if she is willing to serve on several committees.

“There is a lot to learn, and this position has a five year term of service,” said Pruyn. “In addition, we are adding a secondary duty by serving as the Historical Preservation Board for the community. Also, the relationship between the city and the county is complicated, and is relevant to the parking lot project on Santa Fe Ave.”

Coffield said she wants to be of service and to learn about the community, which she would surely do in this position.



Pantoya works at the First National Bank, as does Martinez. Pantoya has been living in La Junta for 44 years. She is interested in modernizing the city but keeping its authenticity, making it more presentable. She is familiar with all aspects of banking.



Martinez said, “My interest in this job is that I want to be a part of this town, giving back by serving. I have a long term career in banking. I have worked at the First National in Las Animas and in the Rocky Ford office. I belong to the Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce.”

He feels the downtown has a lot to offer in architecture. “La Junta can do this. We could make it a happening place. We have lost many young people in recent years. We need to be attractive to the younger generation, to make them want to stay here, or come back if they have moved away.”



Martinez fielded the question about whether he can say “no” to people by saying that, as a loan officer, he has to say “no” a lot.



Before the candidates left and the board voted, Urban Renewal and Economic Development Director Cynthia Nieb said, “There are three of you, all well qualified, and only two positions open at this time. If you are not chosen, please do not be discouraged. Another position may open soon, and all of you are good candidates.”

The City Council has the final decision, but likely will choose whichever candidates the board recommends. The board voted in secret behind closed doors; results will not be known until the next City Council meeting.



In other business, Commissioner Rebecca Goodwin reported good progress on the Plaza Building Project. The joists for the roof had to be removed because of extensive water damage, but she hopes to re-purpose them elsewhere in the building. Roofing materials will come in Oct. 20. At that time, a place will have to be found for the salvage materials. The roof, barring the unexpected, will be done by the end of the year.



“This fits our overall plan of go big, then stay small and build up,” said Goodwin. Different phases of the project overlap, with almost all of Phase I completed and Phase II in progress. Goodwin said Phase III will be financed mostly with tax credit money.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com