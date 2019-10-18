Last Saturday, many families enjoyed the daytime treats and re-enactments at Boggsville Days, an Old West re-enactment 2 miles south of present-day Las Animas at the Boggsville Historical Site.

The site consists of two structures and a restroom. The reconstructed Boggs house, where frontiersman Kit Carson’s children were raised after his untimely death, is the first house on the left as you walk into Boggsville. The historic Prowers home is slightly to the east of the Boggs house, and it also has been reconstructed. Two earthen bread ovens stand behind the Boggs house. Paths go all around the area for wagon rides that would take place later in the afternoon when Doc Jones and his crew would arrive.



Many attractions enlivened the Saturday Boggsville Days scene. Leon Davis as Professor Pickatune, this time a medicine show vendor, sold his goods on the porch of the Boggs house. There also was a photography stand that offered period costumes in which tourists could get into the spirit and be photographed.



Next was a face painter, who advertised making up a small part of the face, half of the face, or the full face. Behind her was Duana Bourne playing the water glasses, accompanied by Zeke Nichols, playing the bass washboard.



Then came the mule-skinners, who showed both small animals, tanned with fur on, and large animal skins, fur off. Many Spoons, AKA Robert Garcia, said to tell the ICE he was Robert Johnson if any of them showed up. They were accompanied by a mule skinner out of Albuquerque, N.M.



Fur traders and tinkers were set up all throughout the grounds.



In the background, the chuckwagons, which would supply Saturday night’s Chuckwagon Dinner, were preparing to start cooking, which at a campsite takes a long time, at least for the stew and the beans. Also, the biscuits and pie need to be ready to go into the ovens when the meal begins.



Later in the afternoon, Doc Jones arrived with his crew to give wagon rides throughout Boggsville. Picnic tables were set up on the lawn of the Boggs house so the diners could eat in comfort. Many cowboy musicians filled the cool Western air with music as the diners enjoyed the mountain man fare.



It is rumored that a gunfight took place mid-morning in the center of the area.



Sunday morning was the clean-up time as this chapter of the Doc Jones Chuckwagon Dinner was put away.

