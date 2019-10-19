Pueblo's economy has a healthy outlook and the graduation rate for both school districts here is above the state average, according to the results of this year's Pueblo Business Sentiment Survey.

The results of the survey, which was filled out by 137 local business and organizational leaders, was presented at the 2019 Economic Forum held recently at the Occhiato Center Ballroom at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

The Pueblo Business Sentiment Survey is sponsored by the Malik and Seeme Hasan School of Business at CSU-Pueblo and US Bank, and has been conducted for three years. This year's survey had the largest respondent pool since it began.

The survey is a snapshot of the community economically that looks at a number of different economic criteria, including questions for local organizations regarding hiring, purchasing, construction, other business decisions, and perceptions of existing economy-related conditions.

One of the highlights of the survey was that average wages in Pueblo are up but are still pretty far below other communities, according to Michael Wakefield, a professor at the school of business who oversees the annual survey.

Survey respondents were asked to gauge different economic conditions surrounding their industries including how well they've done compared with their last six months, how well they expect to perform in the coming six months and what areas of their business they plan to expand.

Wakefield said the responses were a little bit over-representative with financial institutions and Realtors, but that there is a healthy outlook on the local economy right now.

"There is still a fair amount of optimism. It's not quite as robust as the previous two years, but there's still a sense that the economy is going to be pretty strong over the next six months and we don't really see a reason to try to shore up any deficiencies," Wakefield said.

Respondents also were asked about what impact having a strong mayor in place now might have on the economy.

"Last year before we knew who the mayor was going to be, there were large numbers on either side expecting it to not go well or expecting it to really improve," Wakefield said. "What we see is that the mayor's presence doesn't necessarily improve perceptions, but it doesn't hurt it as badly as they were expecting either. They're kind of like, 'OK, well we have a mayor.' My advice to the mayor is I take that as a win. For your first year that is good."

Finally, included in the survey was data that shows graduation rates in both Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70 exceed the state average.

"That is extraordinary news," Wakefield said. "I think it really gets to the idea that Puebloans have a lot of grit and we're going to stick to stuff and see things through, and that's been carried through to our kids.

"The SAT scores were a little bit below the state average, and there's probably a lot of things that we could point to to say why that is. A lot of times those standardized tests are geared toward higher socioeconomic levels so we kind of have to take that with a grain of salt. But I think keeping kids in school is a huge priority and it's paid off."

In addition to the survey results being presented at the 2019 economic forum, Alison Felix, the vice president and branch officer from the Denver Office of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City made a presentation.

