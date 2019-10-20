In a high-stakes matchup, Central High School secured a spot in the Class 4A state softball playoffs after defeating East 6-4 in the final regional game Saturday at City Park.

“Our team showed some grit today,” Central head coach Larry Romero said. “They had a never-quit attitude.”

The Wildcats held the lead for most of their 12-2 victory against Niwot to kick off Saturday’s regional tournament, but fell 5-2 to Mead in their following game. The Eagles also were 1-1 before the final game, collecting a 10-4 loss to Mead and a 10-1 win over Niwot.

Sophomore Savannah Autobee pitched all three games for the Wildcats and had an RBI against the Eagles in the first inning.

“She was tired,” Romero said. “Her legs were tired. She knew she was a little tired, but she didn’t want to quit.”

The Eagles went three up, three down in the first inning against Autobee and the Wildcat defense. At the plate, the Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the first and tacked on another two in the second. With the bases loaded, Kaleigh Duran’s RBI single gave the Eagles their first two runs of the game in the top of the third.

Central responded with another RBI single in the later half of the inning when junior outfielder Lethicia Calderon drove in senior catcher Chevelle Velasquez. East rallied again in the fourth inning, scoring two more runs off four hits. However, they were held to a pair of scoreless, hitless in the fifth and sixth innings.

“The timely hits were critical for us,” Romero said. “Then we played really good defense today. When you get the timely hits and play good defense, that’s the best recipe for success.”

Senior shortstop Shannon Vivoda contributed to the Eagles’ last stitch effort at a comeback with a fifth inning double play and a single in the seventh. She also stole second with two outs in the final inning. However, the Eagles’ plans were foiled when senior Nasya Madrid-Lefebre’s high fly ball to shallow right field was cradled in a diving catch from Wildcat infielder Thalia Amaro.

Looking ahead to the state playoffs, Romero said the Wildcats will likely be a double-digit seed, but is confident in his team.

"Just with what our kids did today, we have a chance to perform and play well against anybody,” Romero said. “It doesn’t matter who we draw.”