DENVER — Two Southern Colorado natives are among eight people being honored by the Latino Leadership Institute at the University of Denver.

U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello and Olibama Lopez Tushar will be inducted into the Colorado Latino Hall of Fame.

Arguello, who grew up in Pueblo and elsewhere in the southern part of the state, is being recognized with the institute's public service award.

Lopez Tushar, who taught in a Walsenburg school, is posthumously receiving the institute's legacy award.

The induction will be Thursday in a ballroom of the Denver Center for Performing Arts to honor contributions of Latino leadership and influence in Colorado's history.

Arguello, 63, began life in the Las Animas County hamlet of Thatcher. Her father was a railroad worker there, where the family lived in a railway car.

The family moved for a while to Pueblo, where he went to barber school, then moved to Buena Vista.

"When I think back to my childhood, it is hard for me to fathom that I was able to make the trek from that small home in Thatcher ... to the courthouse as a district court judge," she said in a statement to The Pueblo Chieftain.

"I truly honored and humbled to receive this recognition from the Latino community."

Arguello credited her parents, her teachers, as well as "Ken Salazar (former Colorado senator and former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior), and too many lawyers to name them all, who helped and inspired me along the way.

"But it is my soulmate and late husband, Ron Arguello, to whom I am most indebted, because without him, I would not have been able to accomplish all that I have."

The leadership institute cited numerous "firsts" the judge achieved, including being the first Colorado Latina to graduate from Harvard Law School.

"With all of her success, she has never forgotten the importance of giving back," the institute stated.

She encourages students to have high goals.

She often tells them, "If Christy Martinez could do it, you can, too."

The institute said Lopez Tushar was born in 1906 in the Conejos County hamlet of Los Rincones. In 1941, she obtained a master's degree from the University of Denver, writing a thesis on the Spanish heritage of the San Luis Valley.

She began teaching that year in Walsenburg, where she directed students in producing an operetta, which the institute said is still being used to preserve Latino history in the valley.

