DENVER — In Rye, he rapped. Now, in Denver, he adjudicates.

Shane Crews was known in the early 1990s at Rye High School as "The Crewser". He wrote and performed rap.

He had no thought that 26 years later, he'd be a federal judge.

Last year, the man now known a S. Kato Crews became a magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

"Having been on the bench for just over a year now, it's clear to me that the position of magistrate judge is not a job, but a responsibility," he said in a statement to The Pueblo Chieftain.

Magistrate judges assist the district judges by handling pre-trial matters in civil and criminal cases. Sometimes they conduct trials. They also facilitate litigants in negotiating settlement agreements

Presidents appoint federal district judges, who serve as long as they want to. Those judges appoint magistrate judges for eight-year terms.

"Magistrate judges are typically the first judge the parties see in their case," Crews said. "In civil cases, we might be the only judge the parties see over the life of their case.

"We're in a critical position to help the parties understand the judicial process and to ensure their encounter with the legal system is as positive as possible under the circumstances," he went on to say.

"We make some decisions that involve people's liberty. It's a heavy role, and I'm thankful for the opportunity to do my best to fulfill it."

His ties to Pueblo are deep-rooted.

One of his grandfathers, DeSoto Jordan, founded New Hope Baptist Church.

Crews' father, Napoleon Crews, was an attorney, who earlier in his career ran a company that supplied security officers for the Colorado State Fair.

Before moving to Rye for high school, the future judge attended Belmont elementary and Heaton middle schools.

In high school, Crews was a fan of rapper M.C. Hammer, and took advantage of talent shows to perform rap.

"I'm not as much of a fan of rap music as I was back then. I am a big fan, though, of the beats and musical elements that go along with rap music today."

He competed in basketball, track, football and wrestling. "We had good teams," he recalled.

Crews was salutatorian of the 1993 class.

He and another student at Rye High, April Coombs, were sweethearts. They were married in 1999.

They have two children and live in Monument. He and his wife have relatives in Pueblo.

Crews graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in 1997, where he majored in journalism and public relations. He attended law school at the University of Arizona, graduating in 2000.

After one year as a staff attorney of the National Labor Relations Board, he practiced law in Colorado Springs.

Next, he was a founder of a law firm in Greenwood Village. His specialty was defending employers when employees sued, such as for claims of job discrimination or for wage disputes.

He said his clients included the University of Denver and Colorado State University.

In 2014, Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed Crews to the board of trustees of UNC. He resigned when he became a judge.

"I adore my alma mater." He gave the commencement speech this year.

Asked for his tips to young people, Crews said, "A person of modest means can achieve big things if you make a concerted effort to figure out who you want to be in the world, and then reflect that in what you do for others. Work hard, remember your humility and always strive."

