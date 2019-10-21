CANON CITY — Macabre American poet Edgar Allan Poe will come to life during an educational Chautauqua event at 2 p.m. Saturday at the United Presbyterian Church, 701 Macon Ave.

The Canon City Public Library will host David Skipper as he takes on the role of Poe. Skipper has been a Chautauqua actor for more than 40 years and performs throughout the country.

As Poe, he will detail what drove the early 1800s writer to share his tales of mystery and the macabre.

“We all know the first line of the poem 'The Raven', ‘Once upon a midnight dreary,’ but do we know anything about the man who wrote it or why?,” said Kendra McFall, deputy director for the library. “Now is your opportunity to learn about the man behind 'The Raven'.”

Chautauqua performances feature a costumed actor taking on the role of a historical figure and are an entertaining way for the audience — school age and up — to learn about history. Call 719-269-9020 for more information.

