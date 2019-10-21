Here is the scheduled highway construction this week in the Southern Colorado region, weather permitting:

Pueblo area



Colorado 96 eastbound/westbound between Abriendo and Orman avenues (milemarker 54.26-54.8), through October 2019

Delays possible. The project will include improvements to the drainage system, turn signals and pedestrian travel. Hydroplaning from standing water will decrease.

I-25 northbound/southbound Ilex Street to City Center Drive (milemarker 95-99); through October 2019



The project will include the replacement of deficient bridges and rehabilitate other bridges on I-25.

I-25 northbound/southbound (from milepost 94.74 to milepost 102.59); Colorado 45 (from milepost 8 to 8.74); Colorado 47 (from milepost 0-4.64); U.S. 50 (from milepost 7.39 to 16.95 and from milepost 305.21 to 314.60); through October 2019

Delays possible; speeds reduced. The project consists of removal and replacement of existing signs along various highways in Pueblo County. Crews will install sign bases, post and panels. During daytime operations, motorists should expect temporary shoulder closures and single lane closures. Nighttime work also may require full ramp closures. Speed limit may be reduced through the work area; and delays are expected.

Rocky Ford area

CO 71 northbound/southbound over Arkansas River in Rocky Ford (milemarker 18.75-19.5) through October 2019



Delays possible; detour in place; speeds reduced. Replace bridge over the Arkansas River.

Walsenburg area

I-25 northbound/southbound and Butte Creek at milepost 58.7, north of Walsenburg, Huerfano County (milemarker 58.08-59.01), through October 2019

Temporary signals used; pilot car operations; traffic shift; detour in place; speeds reduced; width restrictions 12 feet. The project includes bridge replacement and ancillary highway and drainage work to accommodate the new bridge structures. Area inlets that currently are present in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 also will be upgraded to accommodate the bridge and roadway improvements.

I-25 northbound/southbound (Walsen Avenue) between Spruce and Pine; U.S. 160 eastbound/westbound between milepost 304.72 (Olive) and milepost 304.85 (Ysidro) (milemarker 304.72-304.85), through October 2019

Flagger operations; speeds reduced; traffic shift; width restrictions 11 feet. The project includes ADA curb ramps, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, traffic signals and modification of a box culvert to accommodate a multiuse shared path.