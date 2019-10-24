La Junta loves brass —Alliance Brass, that is.

Actually, the Arkansas Valley loves Alliance Brass, as students from Fowler, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Pioneer Christian and La Junta home-schoolers made an enthusiastic audience for Alliance’s outreach program on Tuesday afternoon.

This was the third time Alliance Brass has been a presentation of the Arkansas Valley Community Concerts, said Chris O’Hara, trumpet and apparent leader of the group. O’Hara and Kelly Langenburg, French horn, said this is their favorite venue and audience.



It is their favorite audience because they like enthusiasm, and they got it from both audiences in the two concerts (one for youths; one for adults).

Their play list was all-time favorites, and one classical piece from “The Red Poppy,” a ballet by Russian Composer Rheinhold Gliere. It was the “Russian Sallor’s Dance,” a bright brass introduction to their concert, with solo parts for different instruments. Cheering and clapping were encouraged and rampant in both audiences.



For the kids, Alliance performed the “Russian Sailor’s Dance,” the “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Freddie Mercury, “Fistful of Dollars” by Ennio Marricone, “Star Wars Suite” by John Williams and “When the Saints Go Marchin’ In.” For the adults, they added “West Side Story Medley,” “Simple Gifts,” “76 Trombones,” “Moon River,” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”



For both audiences, the musicians gave short accounts of their careers and where they have played, which is pretty much throughout the United States and a good part of the world. Four of them — Amy Nelson, Chris Ohara, and the Langenbergs — came from in and around the Chicago area, where there has been a happening music scene for at least a century. Steve Duncan is from Florida.



O’Hara explained to the kids how he achieved his ambition of playing the trumpet for a living. It was always his goal, since high school. He said, “To follow your dream, you have to set a goal, and then set a lot of little goals along the way. I chose a college that encouraged brass quintets, then I chose all the steps that would result in what I am doing today. Choose what you want to do, then the goals that will get you there.”



“How did you make your alliance?” was another question. O’Hara answered that one: “Some of these musicians I have known since college, and some I met playing gigs. Gigs are what we call a performance.”

The members of the Alliance Brass have impressive backgrounds, touring with Broadway plays, performing in symphony orchestras, touring with other musicians, appearing in other countries, serving on university musical faculties. Jim Langenberg has an instrument repair shop and gave some tips on cleaning instruments and taking care of them. He and his wife, Amy, live in Elgin, Ill., and have twin daughters.



The adult audience also heard extra background information on all the songs performed, and the adults caught on to “Spaghetti Western” before the kids, to whom it must have been news that some Westerns done by Italian directors actually were filmed in Spain. “Fistful of Dollars” came from a Spaghetti Western whose background music contained a trumpet duel to match the on-screen showdown.



The adults also were a lot more familiar with “When the Saints Go Marchin’ In,” which the group played as an encore after a standing ovation on Tuesday night. In fact, the audience sang along as O’Hara led the chorus. La Junta has a lot of singers.



The sale of CD’s at intermission was brisk. O’Hara said, “We promise that all the money raised here tonight will go into filling the tank in our bus.” It’s no wonder this group comes across as real people as well as traveling musicians.



bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com