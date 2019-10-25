A local Manzanola Future Farmers of America chapter was selected last May to compete for national recognition in a career development event at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Tuesday-Nov.1.

The chapter qualified by placing first and gold in the Colorado State FFA Career Development Event Contest held at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. There were 38 teams comprised of 128 individuals from all size divisions of Colorado High Schools participating in the Milk Quality Contest.



The Manzanola FFA Chapter will vie for national honors in the area of milk quality and products. Culver Franchising System and Dairy Farmers of America sponsor the event. FFA members who will represent the chapter include Emily Horn, Ean Martinez, Hayden Pate and Dakota Sims. The team has been coached by Trudy Hardy and advisor Becky Ball.



The team was presented with their state-winning plaque last week at the Colorado State FFA Convention. Manzanola also received a gold ranking from the national chapter The award program is based on 15 quality standards and the chapter was cranked as a Three Star Chapter, the highest ranking a chapter can receive at the national level. The chapter will be recognized on stage during the second general session of the National FFA Convention.



Milk quality and products is one of 25 career/leadership development event areas, covering jobs skills in everything from communications to mechanics. Participants test milk samples for flavor, taste cheese samples as well as identify cheese characteristics. The participants' knowledge of milk production and marketing is assessed by a written exam.



The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization also is supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.