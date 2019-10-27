A Pueblo West resident who has immersed herself in volunteer work has found that giving back to the community has helped her really get to know her neighbors.

Michelle Whitaker moved to Pueblo West with her husband, Ryan, from his native Utah when his job brought them here. She grew up in Maine, so the couple had no family close by.

“We have no family but we wanted to become a part of the community,” she recalled. “When I saw an ad in The View for the Pueblo West Women’s League Christmas House, I went to my first one.

“I met a great group of women including a neighbor of mine and all the ladies were incredibly welcoming, so I started to go to meetings,” Whitaker explained.

The annual Christmas House Boutique is one of three main fundraisers the women put on each year. This year’s event set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at 348 W. Lookout Drive, offers Christmas gift shopping, holiday decor, bake sale items and gently used items.

Funds from the event, as well as a women’s spring tea and a game night, help the group raise between $12,000 and $13,000 each year.

“We ask groups to apply for funds and then we divvy up the money we raised all year. It is all to turn around and give it back so we get to physically present the checks and see where the money goes.

“It may seem like small things but they add up for places like the Soaring Eagles Autism Center. There is a lot of pride that comes with that,” she said.

Whitaker has helped to organize the last couple of Christmas House Boutiques, as well as the community shredding event. The women’s league also has funded several beautification projects, such as the butterfly sculpture and other art installations at Civic Center Park and across the city.

When her daughter Lily started attending kindergarten at Swallows Charger Academy, Whitaker also volunteered at the school. Just this year, as Lily started fourth grade, Whitaker got a job as a paraprofessional educator at the school which takes her from elementary, to middle school to the high school to help out students.

“It is perfect because of my volunteer work I already knew everyone here,” she said.

Somehow, Whitaker also finds time to volunteer with the Pueblo County Master Gardners’ group. She did it out of a desire to reclaim her home’s garden and perhaps grow some tomatoes for the family.

“I grew up on a 10-acre farm in Maine where it is very green and lush, so I needed to find some advice,” she said. “I started volunteering in 2017 and helping with the Farmers’ Marketeers which holds a farmer’s market every Saturday from June through mid-September.”

Last year, she served as vice president and this year as president overseeing the farmer’s market effort.

“Lily comes with me a lot and I love seeing the impact it has had on her. It is teaching her to give back and teaching kindness,” Whitaker said.

“At the farmer’s market I love to hear about the success stories. It is great when you feel like you shared some advice and can help somebody.

“My garden is my happy place and I want others to be able to have that,” she said.

Through all her volunteer efforts, Whitaker said she has had plenty of fun.

“Volunteering keeps me busy in the best way. There are so many wonderful people and interesting events here.

"I feel embraced in the community and I love giving back,” Whitaker said.

