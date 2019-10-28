La Veta 25 25 25 -3

Manzanola 5 9 12 -0

The Bobcats were up against a real test this past Friday with the number-one ranked La Veta Redskins arriving in town for a League volleyball contest. The Manzanola-6 found themselves in a hole at 25-5 after the first set as so many teams have when facing the talented Redskin attack. The host Bobcats made some adjustments and improved their offensive attack, but still lost in the second set 25-9. The third set was slightly better but Manzy still fell short at 25-12 giving the match to the visitors.

“Our strategy in the match against was to have a decent blocking defense,” said Bobcats coach Ayanna Marchal. “It was effective in the first set thanks to Emma Martinez and Elizabeth Bierman, but our passing and serve receive did not fair well. We went back to our original defense in sets two and three, giving us some good digs and rallies.”

Several players were responsible for leading the Manzanola offensive attack.

Bobcats individual stats: Heaven Martinez, Alyssa Saine, and Maresa Lucero each had 11 Digs; Heaven Martinez with 18 Attack attempts and 3 Kills; Emma Martinez 14 Attack attempts and 2 Kills) lead the way in our offense.

As far as upcoming matches are concerned coach Marshall had this to say, “We have some things to clean up in our offense as we prepare for the rematch with Granada on Tuesday. We will then need to be focused on our conference matches against Cotopaxi and Creede at the end of the week.”