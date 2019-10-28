November 11, 2019, will be a day to celebrate and remember our military veterans who fought and sacrificed for their country’s freedom.

On this day the museum will be hosting a program devoted to our veterans: “A DAY TO REMEMBER” from 3 - 5 p.m., on Nov. 11, at the Fowler Historical Society and Museum located at 114 Main Street, Fowler, CO.

Appetizers and drinks will be served. Donations will graciously be accepted to help with on-going museum projects. Please join us!



Some of our very esteemed speakers on that day will be: Albert Manchego, army, Bill Kreider, Seabees, Terry Gribble, Charles Bigler, navy, and Sam Rogge to name a few.



In September, Colonel Joe Rose (Ret.), of Overbrook, Kan., an alumnus of 1967, visited the museum with other members of Friends of the Fowler Cemetery (Lowell White, Martha Kesterson, Mary Switser, and Monti McCanless). He gave the Friends a donation of two gross American flags to replace the torn and tattered ones at the cemetery. He also presented the Friends a check for $500 to use towards replacing other flags.

Rose said, “This is a great way to honor my fellow veterans and I challenge my classmates to match my contribution!”

Anyone wishing to donate can reach the Friends of the Fowler Cemetery through the Historical Society and Museum. Any funds collected will be used to defray the cost of future flags, veterans’ memorials, or missing veterans’ headstones.