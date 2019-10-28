With the U.S. House deep into its rapidly moving impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump is fighting what he calls an invalid, unfair witch hunt. Here is a quick refresher on the impeachment process, what would come next, and whether it matters that the White House has refused to cooperate.



WHAT IS IMPEACHMENT?

The Constitution gives the U.S. House the power to impeach a president, vice president, federal judges and other civil officers for treason, bribery or other “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The Senate has the power to hold trial and vote to remove the person from office. Though it sounds as if impeachment is convicting someone of a crime, it is not. It is a political process and is more like an indictment — the approval of formal charges against the president.



HOW COMMON IS IT?

The House has initiated impeachment proceedings more than 60 times. Only eight — all federal judges — have been convicted and removed by the Senate. Presidents Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 were impeached, but not convicted by the Senate. War Secretary William Belknap in 1876 and Sen. William Blount of North Carolina in 1797 were also impeached.



WHAT ARE ‘HIGH CRIMES?’

We stole the idea from the British. “High crimes and misdemeanors” was a technical term in British legal practice that denoted crimes by public officials against the government. What specifically qualifies as such has been debated for generations.



HOW DOES IT WORK?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the current inquiry and assigned the initial investigation to the House Intelligence Committee, because the matter dealt with Ukraine. The committee is led by Rep. Adam Schiff with 13 Democrats and nine Republicans. It is now gathering evidence and hearing from witnesses. Next, the Judiciary Committee (24 Democrats, 17 Republicans, led by New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler) would vote on whether grounds exist for impeachment. The full House will then debate the articles and vote by simple majority. If approved, Trump is impeached.

WHAT IF THE PRESIDENT REFUSES TO COOPERATE?

Trump and GOP supporters call the inquiry illegitimate, unfair and political. That won’t stop the process. Schiff vowed that Democrats would “get to the bottom” of Trump’s corruption and misconduct “no matter how hard the president fights us,” the Washington Post reported. But what can his committee do if witnesses don’t show up? Democrats could turn to federal courts to force the subpoenas, which could lead to a Supreme Court ruling, or they could make the stonewalling an additional impeachable offense. Schiff told the Post the administration “will not delay us from going forward with articles of impeachment if they are warranted by the president’s obstruction.”



WHAT HAPPENS AFTER HOUSE IMPEACHMENT?

Trump is still president, and he goes on trial in the Senate, where Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presides and the 100 senators are the jury. Selected members of the House serve as “managers,” or prosecutors. First, though, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would decide whether a Senate trial happens at all, reports the Washington Post, because the Constitution says the Senate has “the sole power to try” but does not require that a trial occur. McConnell could hold a vote to dismiss the articles.

But if it proceeds, the matter is handled rather like a courtroom. The Senate hears from the president’s lawyers. Both sides can call witnesses and cross-examine them. The Senate deliberates in private but votes in public. A two-thirds majority, or 67 votes if every senator is present, is necessary to remove Trump from the White House and make Mike Pence president. The Senate has 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and 2 Independents.

HOW LONG WILL THIS PROCESS TAKE?

We don’t know, though it is moving at a rapid pace. The Associated Press has reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned fellow Republicans of a possible House impeachment vote by Thanksgiving, and a Senate trial likely by Christmas.

WHAT HAPPENS IF TRUMP IS REMOVED?

Vice president Mike Pence is sworn in as president. He would choose a vice president, who would have to be approved by majority votes of the House and Senate.

HOW WERE PRIOR IMPEACHMENTS DIFFERENT?

Bill Clinton fended off conviction and removal from office by retaining support of his party despite being caught in a lie about his Monica Lewinsky affair. He succeeded by giving Democrats what they wanted, as NBC News put it: “an act of unqualified public contrition,” which came when he spoke of repentance and redemption at a clergy prayer breakfast, saying “I have sinned.” That became the Democratic defense when the Republican-controlled House voted 258-176 on Oct. 8, 1998, to open an inquiry through its Judiciary Committee.



About two months later, it unveiled articles of impeachment alleging Clinton lied in the Paula Jones sexual harassment case and before a grand jury, and that he abused the powers of his office and obstructed justice in the Lewinsky affair. The full House approved two — perjury and obstruction of justice. Nearly two months later, on Feb. 12, 1999, the GOP-led Senate failed to get the required 67 votes to convict on any charge.



Trump hasn’t admitted to any wrongdoing, and he too is counting on party support.



Another key difference is that Clinton supporters argued his sins were personal, not matters of state (Republicans would differ). In Trump’s case, matters of state are the prime focus.



President Richard Nixon’s impeachment was a little different, too. The House Judiciary Committee launched the inquiry on May 9, 1974. Days after the Supreme Court unanimously ordered Nixon to release his tape recordings on July 24, the committee passed three articles for obstruction of justice, misuse of power and contempt of Congress. The full House never voted; Nixon resigned on Aug. 8.