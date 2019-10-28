Once again, the La Junta High School football team found itself in a defensive struggle as it hosted seventh-ranked The Classical Academy Friday at Tiger Field.

Unfortunately, the Tigers were unable to score at all as they were defeated by a score of 7-0.

"Just too many errors," said LJ coach Ty Buderus. "We couldn't do a whole lot. Any time we got something going, we shot ourselves in the foot. Against really good teams, you can't do that kind of stuff."

TCA had the ball first, but punted. The Tigers did the same on their first possession.

La Junta got the first break of the game as a Tiger punt bounced off a Titan player and the Tigers recovered at the TCA 30. Unfortunately, La Junta committed a procedure penalty and it could not advance further than the 24 and turned the ball over on downs.

La Junta got back into TCA territory early in the second, but went backward after advancing to the Titans' 34 and the Tigers punted.

Neither team was able to make any ground for the rest of the quarter and there was no score at halftime.

The Tigers had first possession in the second half and they went on a potential scoring drive. La Junta got as far as the TCA 14, but a holding penalty forced it back. The Tigers again turned the ball over on downs.

La Junta got another break as Samuel Guilez was sacked and stripped of the ball and the Tigers recovered on the TCA 25. But once again, the Tigers were unable to move the ball and they turned the ball over on downs.

The teams then exchanged punts for the rest of the third quarter and into the fourth.

The Titans finally got on the board as Guilez pitched to Hayden Cooper on the reverse, and Cooper threw a 38-yard touchdown to Aden Timson. Cooper also booted the extra point and TCA led 7-0 with 6:33 left in the game.

La Junta punted on its next possession, but the Titans fumbled and the Tigers recovered at midfield. La Junta got as close as the TCA 34, but again turned the ball over on downs.

TCA then ran out the clock to seal the win.

La Junta managed only 98 yards of total offense with 93 coming on the ground. Antonio Chavez led the running attack with 55 yards on 17 carries, and Isaiah Gamez had 37 yards on 10 carries.

Ryan Malden completed only one pass in 10 attempts for five yards. Kyle Keck had the only reception.

TCA had 121 total yards — 73 rushing and 48 passing.

La Junta (4-4, 1-3) will wrap up the regular season on Friday as it will travel to Manitou Springs.

"They're always a tough team," Buderus said. "They run a crazy offense. So we're going to have to prepare and get ready and see what happens.

Kickoff at Richardson Stadium is at 7 p.m.

Another long streak ends

La Junta' 7-0 loss marked the first time that it was shut out in six years. The last shutout was in 2013 when the Tigers lost at Trinidad 25-0.

It was the end of a 73-game scoring streak, which was the second-longest in school history. The longest was 103 games from 1945-55. It also tied another 73-game streak from 1984-91.

It was also the first shutout at home, and the first time in the current facility, since 1997 when it lost to Fountain-Fort Carson 46-0.

Classical Academy 7, La Junta 0

TCA 0 0 0 7 — 7

La Junta 0 0 0 0 — 0

Fourth quarter

TCA — Timson 38 pass from Cooper (Cooper kick), 6:33

