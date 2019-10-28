Pueblo School District 60's third annual Community Peace Summit attracted hundreds of guests to the Southwest Motors Events Center to witness efforts being made by students and staff in the name of inclusion and understanding.



The summit, part of a multi-year School Bullying Prevention and Education Grant awarded to D60, saw students from every school in the district display exhibits designed to advance coexistence and diminish bullying.



There were stage performances courtesy of students from Minnequa and Irving elementary schools, Beulah Heights Elementary School and Roncalli STEM Academy, as well as Pueblo Has Talent winners.

The summit coincided with October as National Bullying Prevention Month, a time when communities unite to educate and raise awareness of bullying prevention.