The Manzanola Bobcats dropped the axe on the visiting La Veta Redskins this past Friday night. The axe in this case was Axel Escareno the Manzanola quarterback who seemed to be everywhere during the night’s action. A pick-6 by Escareno and a 40-yard return started the scoring for the Bobcats. The nifty quarterback rushed for a touchdown and threw for another going 10-13 and 208 yards passing. It goes without saying he didn’t do all of it alone with junior Blake Williams scoring three times as well.

After the Bobcats scored 19 points in the first quarter and exploding for an additional 27 before the half, the Bobcats dialed things back offensively but kept the heat turned up on the defensive end going on to win the league game 52-12.

An outstanding defensive effort by the Bobcats that allowed just one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown by La Veta was the highlight of the night’s play for Mananola. Two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 34 solo tackles went a long way to getting the win.

“Our kids played hard and called all the plays themselves on offense and defense,” said a happy Bobcats coach Scott Egan. “I’m very proud of the team effort!"

Other individual Bobcats stats on the night: Receiving; Williams 5-100, A. Escareno 2-72 yards, Daniel Escareno 2-72 yards, Dalton Carroll 3-51 yards, Rushing; A. Escareno 7-50 yards, Tackles Williams 12 solo 15 total, Carroll 11 total tackles, JJ Horn 10 total; Turnovers; Carroll 1 fumble recovery, Michael Goodwin 1 interception.

The Bobcats will wind up the regular season with home game against Kiowa Saturday at 1 p.m.

“We have one more tough game ahead of us and we will see where the State places us,” continued coach Egan. “Competition has been stiffer this year and many of the teams improved a lot from last year. That being said, this year’s team may not have as good a record but are better in so many facets of the game. The community should be very proud of these young men they have battled every game and have shown tremendous growth as individuals and as a team.”